Donnerstag, 16.03.2023
Einstiegschance!? 500% seit Januar im schwierigen Marktumfeld! - Kommt die Wiederholung?
PR Newswire
16.03.2023 | 16:24
Seldon secures $20 Million in Series B funding led by Bright Pixel

The strategic funding aims to expand Seldon's machine learning product's market fit and unlock enterprise-ready solutions based on open source

LONDON, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seldon, a data-centric machine learning operations (MLOps) platform for the deployment, management, monitoring and explainability of machine learning (ML) models, announced a $20M Series B funding round today. The round was led by new investor Bright Pixel (former Sonae IM) with significant participation from existing investors AlbionVC, Cambridge Innovation Capital, and Amadeus Capital Partners.