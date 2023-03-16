Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.03.2023
WKN: A2PUZ3 ISIN: US92556H2067 Ticker-Symbol: 0VVB 
ACCESSWIRE
16.03.2023 | 16:26
Paramount Pictures Green Team Collects More Than 2,300 Pounds of Electronic Waste

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / Paramount

Paramount Pictures Green Team is a 30-member coalition; representing every major division within the company, working towards a three-pronged strategy: employee education and engagement, studio facility enhancements and sustainable production. The Green Team, in partnership with Paramount Studios' Environmental Health, Safety and Security Team, hosted an E-waste drive in January. The studio has worked with Homeboy Industries for several years to help collect and responsibly dispose of e-waste. These drives are historically hosted at the top of each year to divert e-waste from landfills and promote upcycling after busy holiday shopping with a fall collection added due to popular demand. Together, the Green Team collected more than 2,300 pounds of electronic waste for proper disposal, repair for reuse or recycling for January's E-waste drive!

Paramount, Thursday, March 16, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Paramount on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Paramount
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/paramount
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Paramount

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744205/Paramount-Pictures-Green-Team-Collects-More-Than-2300-Pounds-of-Electronic-Waste

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
