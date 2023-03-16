Paramount Pictures Green Team Collects More Than 2,300 Pounds of Electronic Waste

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / Paramount

Paramount Pictures Green Team is a 30-member coalition; representing every major division within the company, working towards a three-pronged strategy: employee education and engagement, studio facility enhancements and sustainable production. The Green Team, in partnership with Paramount Studios' Environmental Health, Safety and Security Team, hosted an E-waste drive in January. The studio has worked with Homeboy Industries for several years to help collect and responsibly dispose of e-waste. These drives are historically hosted at the top of each year to divert e-waste from landfills and promote upcycling after busy holiday shopping with a fall collection added due to popular demand. Together, the Green Team collected more than 2,300 pounds of electronic waste for proper disposal, repair for reuse or recycling for January's E-waste drive!

