Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Einstiegschance!? 500% seit Januar im schwierigen Marktumfeld! - Kommt die Wiederholung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 917165 ISIN: DK0015998017 Ticker-Symbol: BV3 
Tradegate
16.03.23
16:43 Uhr
24,370 Euro
-0,470
-1,89 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,22024,58017:09
24,27024,51017:09
GlobeNewswire
16.03.2023 | 16:34
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Bavarian Nordic A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employees' exercise of warrants

The share capital of Bavarian Nordic A/S will be increased on Nasdaq
Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will
take effect as per 20 March 2023 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0015998017            
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Bavarian Nordic          
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 77,782,215 shares (DKK 777,822,150)
----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        90,846 shares (DKK 908,460)    
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  77,873,061 shares (DKK 778,730,610)
----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  11,777 shares - DKK 142.00     
            65,069 shares - DKK 146.60     
            14,000 shares DKK 155.80      
----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 10               
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      BAVA                
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID      3333                
----------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.