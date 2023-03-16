Lenovo: International Women's Day 2023: Embrace Equity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / The 2023 International Women's Day theme - embrace equity - challenges all of us to consider how systems and structures may create inequities between genders. At Lenovo, our goal is clear: people should no longer have to change themselves to fit the world. Instead, the world will change to fit its people - all of its people. We acknowledge that the world can be built to be more inclusive and accessible - not just for women, but for people of all backgrounds and abilities. Learn more about how Lenovo is using its smarter technology and working with partners to be a positive catalyst for equity and change here.

