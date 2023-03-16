DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value 16-March-2023 / 16:34 GMT/BST

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

Net Asset Value

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

The Company announces that as at close of business on 28th February 2023, the unaudited cum-income net asset value per ordinary share was 95.05 pence*.

For more information please visit www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust

All enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc +44 7936 332 503 Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary

