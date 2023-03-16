NAYAX LTD: Nayax's EV Meter to Launch Electric Vehicle Charging Solution in North America

HERZLIYA, Israel, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced that EV Meter, an innovative electric vehicle charging business, powered by Nayax, will be launching their charging solutions in North America at the EV Charging Summit & Expo, taking place in Las Vegas at the Mirage Hotel this month. Mr. Shane Prebenda, Director of Sales & Strategy, is leading EV Meter's product introduction in North America.



With over a decade of experience in digitalizing entire industries, Shane is excited to leverage his deep technical expertise and strategic vision to propagate a greener future for businesses, municipalities and residences throughout the US and Canada.

"We at EV Meter recognize a tremendous opportunity in North America as it approaches critical mass for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) with over 50% of newly manufactured vehicles projected to be electric by 2030," says Omer Bubis, General Manager, EV Meter. "Now with Shane's leadership, EV Meter is proud to offer the world's only complete EV Charging portfolio with end-to-end embedded payments, available now in North America."

"The exponential growth of electric vehicles in the US has led to escalating demand for EV charging stations and EV Meter is poised to address the issues limiting other manufacturers," says Shane Prebenda, Director of Sales & Strategy, EV Meter. "We provide Charge Point Operators (CPOs) with an end-to-end solution that includes a smart EV charging management platform based on Open Charge Point Protocols (OCPP), universal charging stations, and a built-in open payment solution that will enhance EV drivers' satisfaction, leading to increased revenue."

EV Meter's solution includes residential and public charging stations, an OCPP agnostic management platform, and a full embedded payment system. These solutions enable operators to easily monitor their electrical network and charging stations 24/7.

For more details, visit www.evmeter.com

About EV Meter

EV Meter, powered by Nayax, is an innovative EV charging technologies company that develops OCPP hardware agnostic management platforms. EV Meter also offers payment, billing, and clearing services (Merchant of Record) powered by Nayax in over 70 countries and over 40 currencies. By adapting to very complex environments and implementing their technologies in those environments, EV Meter is making the world a more EV-friendly place. www.evmeter.com

About Nayax

Nayax (Nasdaq & TASE: NYAX) is a global commerce enablement and payment platform designed to improve retailers' revenue and operational efficiency. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, a management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anytime, anywhere. With global experience in serving the unattended retail industry, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple verticals. Today, Nayax's worldwide influence is reflected in its listing on both the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) and on Nasdaq, in addition to its 9 global offices with 800 employees. Nayax has connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's vision is to redefine commerce to benefit communities around the world. Please visit www.nayax.com to learn more.

Forward-looking statements

The information included in this press release contains, or may be deemed to contain, forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). Said forward-looking statements, relating to the Nasdaq listing, are subject to uncertainties and assumptions and the actual results may materially differ. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Nayax on the date hereof. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Nayax are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. Nayax does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

