NVIDIA Accelerates Neural Graphics PC Gaming Revolution at GDC With New DLSS 3 PC Games and Tools

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of next week's Game Developers Conference (GDC), NVIDIA announced an expanded game roster and new developer plug-ins for NVIDIA DLSS 3.



The latest version of NVIDIA's AI-powered Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology is now supported in an assortment of blockbuster games and franchises, and being integrated into Unreal Engine, one of the world's most popular game engines. The company is also publicly releasing the DLSS Frame Generation plug-in to further ease developer adoption of the technology.

"Neural graphics has revolutionized gaming since its introduction with NVIDIA DLSS, and we're now taking it to new heights," said Matt Wuebbling, vice president of global GeForce marketing at NVIDIA. "PC gaming super-franchises such as Diablo and Forza Horizon and Bethesda's new Redfall are raising the bar for image quality with stunning graphics while using DLSS to keep gameplay smooth as silk."

Since its launch in 2018, NVIDIA DLSS has driven a neural graphics revolution in PC gaming. Neural graphics intertwines AI and graphics to create an accelerated rendering pipeline that continuously learns and improves. Instead of natively rendering every pixel in a frame, DLSS allows the game to render 1/8th of the pixels then uses AI and GeForce RTX Tensor Cores to reconstruct the rest of the pixels, dramatically multiplying frame rates, while delivering crisp, high-quality images that rival native resolution.

Diablo IV, Forza Horizon 5, Redfall - DLSS 3 is in the Biggest Games and Biggest Franchises

To date, over 270 games and applications use NVIDIA DLSS as an AI-powered performance accelerator. DLSS 3, the latest version of the technology, is available in 28 released games and has been adopted 7x faster than DLSS 2 in the first six months of their respective launches.

Among the highly anticipated games being added to the DLSS roster is Forza Horizon 5, named the best open-world racing game of all time by several media outlets and currently holding the highest rating of any racing game tracked by OpenCritic. Forza Horizon 5, which already supports ray tracing, will update to DLSS 3 on March 28.

Redfall, Bethesda's highly anticipated, open-world, co-op first-person shooter from Arkane Austin, the award-winning team behind Prey and Dishonored, is launching on May 2 with DLSS 3.

In addition, Diablo IV, the latest installment of the genre-defining Diablo franchise - multiple games of which are considered among the best of all time - will be launching on June 6 with DLSS 3.

"Supporting smooth gameplay in Diablo IV is a priority for Blizzard," said Michael Bukowski, Diablo IV technical director at Blizzard Entertainment. "We're excited by the high frame rate of Diablo IV running on NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series hardware and DLSS 3."

Additional PC games announcing support of NVIDIA DLSS at GDC include Deceive Inc., Gripper, Smalland: Survive the Wilds and THE FINALS. View the complete list of 270 games and apps that support DLSS .

DLSS Frame Generation Publicly Available for Developers at GDC

NVIDIA will make DLSS Frame Generation plug-ins publicly available during GDC, allowing even more developers to integrate the framerate boosting technology into their games and applications.

DLSS Frame Generation will be available to access via NVIDIA Streamline , an open-source, cross-vendor framework that simplifies the integration of super-resolution technologies in 3D games and apps.

DLSS technology is always improving through ongoing training on NVIDIA's AI supercomputer. The public release will incorporate the latest DLSS enhancements made earlier this year, including:

DLSS Frame Generation takes better advantage of game engine data, improving user interface stability and image quality during fast movement.

DLSS Super Resolution improves Ultra Performance mode, with finer detail stability and overall better image quality.

DLAA improves image quality, reduces ghosting and improves edge smoothness in high-contrast scenarios.



Unreal Engine 5.2 Integration, Adding DLSS 3 to Unreal Engine Games Simpler Than Ever

NVIDIA and Epic announced the integration of NVIDIA DLSS 3 into the popular Unreal Engine (UE) game engine. Unreal Engine is an open and advanced real-time 3D creation tool that gives game developers and creators the freedom and control to deliver cutting-edge real-time 3D content, interactive experiences and immersive virtual worlds. The DLSS 3 plug-in will debut in UE 5.2, making it simpler for any developer to accelerate the performance of their game or application.

"NVIDIA DLSS 3 introduces truly impressive frame generation technology and the Unreal Engine 5.2 plug-in will offer developers a great choice for increased quality and performance of their games," said Nick Penwarden, vice president of engineering at Epic Games.

About NVIDIA

Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company's invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, ignited the era of modern AI and is fueling the creation of the metaverse. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

