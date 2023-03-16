San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2023) - The Meatery, a modern butcher shop specializing in restaurant quality products such as Wagyu beef, has recently announced they have been certified by the Kobe Beef Association, distinguishing itself as a business that is certified to sell genuine Kobe to customers across the United States and Canada.

The San Diego based butcher shop was founded in 2020 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, providing specialty meats to consumers who, at the time, were unable to leave their homes and dine at their favorite restaurants. This meat shop has been providing clients with Wagyu and other such products directly to their homes in an effort to maintain restaurant quality throughout lockdown. The founder, Nicholas Fiorentino, has spoken on the brand's latest certification, explaining the desire to explore more specialized culinary options, and the opportunities that this will provide the shop.

With this latest news, The Meatery is now one of only very few providers of Wagyu in San Diego with a Kobe Beef Association certification. The shop can now offer a wide selection of Japanese Wagyu, Australian Wagyu, and American Wagyu, ensuring their customers that their beef is authentic.. With this latest certification The Meatery has also been newly working on updating their website, making it easier for clients to navigate their online storefront.

These updates have allowed the brand to ship all throughout the United States as well as Canada. The Meatery is excited to watch its client base grow as their shipping warehouse sees growth as well. The founder has expressed his interest in further expansion on a global level, utilizing the company's newly renovated website to streamline that process.

The company's first 2 years had provided invaluable insight into its customers' preferences and needs, including preparation recommendations. Fiorentino recently unveiled a new feature on their updated website which he hopes will allow his customers to customize the shopping experience by matching them with the perfect cut every single time. This has opened their business wider from people simply inquiring where to buy Wagyu in Southern California, to people ordering from The Meatery nationwide.

The company is working to incorporate new advancements of technology into their business model in hopes of continued growth. Over these last two years, The Meatery has built a consistent base of consumers, and now, with this Kobe Beef Association certification, they hope to see more people coming to try Wagyu.

The Meatery is also working to cultivate a foundation both as a brick-and-mortar storefront and an e-commerce brand.

