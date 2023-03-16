EnBW International Finance B.V.: Annual report 2022

In accordance with the Transparency Directive (Directive 2004/109/EC), as amended by the Transparency Directive Amending Directive (Directive 2013/50/EU), and following the choice of EnBW International Finance B.V. for the The Netherlands as Home Member State, EnBW International Finance B.V. hereby informs that the financial reports at year end 31 December 2022 have been filed on 16 March 2023 with the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) in the Netherlands and are available on

https://www.enbw.com/media/downloadcenter/annual-financial-statement-of-enbw-international-finance-b-v/financial-report-2022-enbw-international-finance-b-v.pdf