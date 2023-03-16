Maxx Technologies, Inc. Signs Agreement with Richard C.M. Mauran to Develop Movie Immersion Technology

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / Maxx Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:AMXX), parent of Maxx Sports TV, has signed a joint development agreement with Richard C.M. Mauran to create the first omnidirectional immersion theater projection software and omnidirectional immersion movie camera software.

Mauran is scion of the billionaire Mauran Family, who founded several of Canada's most well-known companies: Swiss Chalet, Harveys, Elizabeth Arden Cosmetics, Industrial Funds, and Mackenzie Financial.

Mauran and Maxx have created a new joint development company, Maxx Immersive, LLC, whose mandate is to change the way that movies are both created and consumed.

Mauran is quoted as saying,

"Initially we tried to buy a European immersion technology company based in Berlin. We asked Maxx to do due diligence on our behalf. When the European immersion technology and company proved to be less than ideal, we invited Maxx to use their proprietary multi-stream video technology to create what we believe needs to be done to change the premium movie experience. Mark Welton, President of IMAX is on the Advisory Board of Maxx, and Mark has indicated that IMAX views immersive movie theaters as one of the premium movie experiences that will bring consumers into multiplex theaters in a post-pandemic world."

Maxx Immersive has hired engineers from the US, Europe, and Asia. Maxx is constructing the first omnidirectional movie theater in Houston Texas and expects to test omnidirectional projection software in late 2023. Maxx Immersive is also studying the creation of the first omnidirectional live-action movie, with Leonardo da Vinci, as the subject of the film.

Maxx Immersive has recently filed a series of both International and US patents and expects to be the market leader in omnidirectional immersion technology.

