Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2023) - Fiduciary level advisory firm (RIA) Sabur Private Wealth Enhancement (SPWE) has announced that it is currently offering tax mitigation planning for those filing 2022 taxes. The independent registered investment advisory firm, which operates as a multi family office, is now taking appointments for those looking to take advantage of the firm's strategic tax services.

SPWE has received increased client demand for strategic tax services, particularly from those who sold businesses in 2022.

SPWE specializes in little known advanced tax strategies available for its clients, including methods for reducing or eliminating capital gains taxes for business sellers, options for managing cryptocurrency-related taxes, techniques for lowering income tax for hedge fund managers, and solutions for addressing the unique tax situations faced by social media marketing entrepreneurs.

SPWE founder Zak Shaik, WMS, IAR, CAPP, CWPP, states, "Many of our current clients are tax conscious business owners, desirous of preventing unnecessary taxation of their hard work. These accomplished individuals and families have been able to protect their personal assets because they sought out professionals - like us - who have access to advanced tax strategies," Shaik reveals. "We specialize in helping clients try to achieve zero income and capital gains taxes or estate taxes. We are also experienced when it comes to protecting investments."

Shaik says that SPWE decided to offer tax mitigation planning because it can help individuals and businesses to reduce their overall tax liability. "We carefully plan and structure financial transactions with the goal of minimizing the amount of taxes that are owed," Shaik says. "We help our clients preserve more of their individual or business income and/or assets so that they can be used for other purposes such as investing, saving for retirement, or reinvesting in the business."

He adds that the team at SPWE is unique in its specialized offerings to assist clients with compliance when it comes to tax laws and regulations. This knowledge can prevent penalties and fines. "We know that as a busy professional, you - as our client - may lack the time and experience to be aware of all tax laws and regulations," says Shaik. "That's why we offer tax mitigation planning: so you can make the most of tax laws and deductions to maximize your savings and to plan for the future."

Shaik founded his company based on the concept that markets are in a constant state of flux and change, and tax specialists, wealth managers, and financial planners need to change along with each related industry.

He adds that the tax mitigation services now open at SPWE cover a range of unique scenarios, from philanthropic planning, dealing with private 401k that can allow up to $10 Million or pre-tax funding, real estate acquisition, and more. "We have accumulated valuable credentials ensuring that we have the knowledge to handle these situations," Shaik says. The firm's credentials include IAR, Wealth Management Specialist (WMS), Certified Asset Protection Planner (CAPP), and Certified Wealth Preservation Planner (CWPP).

According to Shaik, one of the key distinctions of SPWE is that it is not just a financial advisory firm. As a fiduciary-level advisory firm (RIA) that is not affiliated with a broker/dealer, SPWE is able to offer a wider range of CFO level services. This allows the firm to provide truly customized and personalized financial strategies not just a cookie cutter "financial plan" offered by its counterparts. They are laser focused and guided solely by the goals and best interests of each individual client. As Shaik explains, "Just as humans are holistic beings, their financial portfolios should also be treated holistically."

SPWE is a multi-family office (MFO) that provides a range of services to multiple families to manage their wealth and derivatives. These services include tax and estate planning, risk management, financial strategy, trusteeship, lifestyle management, coordination of professionals, investment advice, and foundation management. SPWE has been acknowledged as a leading private wealth enhancement firm for several years, including 2011, 2013, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.

In 2022, Sabur Private Wealth Enhancement identified over $350 Million in income and capital gains tax savings for various business owners and W-2 income earners.

Sabur Private Wealth is an independent registered investment advisory and fiduciary firm offering independent fee based fiduciary level advice, unlimited access to advisors, advanced CFO financial strategies, and a careful balance of personal and business assets and wealth enhancement. The firm has 30 years' experience and over 30 licenses and designations to best serve its clients.

