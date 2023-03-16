Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
16.03.2023 | 20:26
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Derrick J. Smith Named VP of Sales for FreedomPath

MONTGOMERY, AL / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / FreedomPath is pleased to announce the appointment of Derrick J. Smith as its new Vice President of Sales. Derrick brings to FreedomPath over a decade of experience as a national sales and training leader in the Financial Services and Direct Selling industries. Previously, Derrick served as Vice President and Corporate Trainer for a leading financial services and direct sales organization, where he was responsible for a national sales team that achieved over $30 million in annual revenue. In addition, Derrick was a RE/MAX Broker in Bowie, MD, and the President of the Prince George's County, MD, National Association of Real Estate Brokers.

FreedomPath, Thursday, March 16, 2023, Press release picture

"I'm very particular about the companies and people I partner with but after meeting Kevin and seeing the array of successful Financial Services companies he's built over the years I know I've found the company and people I can build a legacy with" said Smith.

Derrick is focused on leveraging credit education and financial literacy to change the mindset of communities nationwide. He is a dedicated leader and experienced professional, ready to share his expertise with FreedomPath.

"We are extremely pleased to have Derrick join our team," said FreedomPath CEO, Kevin Carroll. "His experience in training and sales is invaluable, and we look forward to the positive impact he will make in our organization."

Derrick's decades of experience in the direct sales and real-estate markets prime him perfectly for his new role leading the expert sales team and field at FreedomPath.

About FreedomPath

FreedomPath is an all-in-one financial wellness platform designed by leading experts in the financial services industry. Founder and CEO Kevin Carroll has assembled some of the brightest minds in the financial industry. His vision was to create a suite of services that empowers members to completely reimagine their finances, build credit and increase wealth at every stage of life. Presented through network marketing, the FreedomPath plan not only helps members become more financially sound but also provides Advisors an opportunity to create a reliable additional income stream.

For more information: visit www.FreedomPath.com OR reach out to Media@FreedomPath.com

SOURCE: FreedomPath

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744270/Derrick-J-Smith-Named-VP-of-Sales-for-FreedomPath

