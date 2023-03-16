Edesa Biotech to Present Favorable Dermatitis Drug Results at American Academy of Dermatology Association Annual Meeting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. announced today that the company has been selected to present clinical trial data from a Phase 2B multi-dose study of its EB01 drug candidate at a Late Breaking Abstract session of the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) annual meeting being held March 17-21, 2023. The presentation will detail the statistically significant topline results achieved by 1.0% EB01 cream in moderate-to-severe chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD) subjects, as well as data from other dose concentrations and safety data.

Session Date and Time: March 18, 2023, 2:50 pm Central Time

Abstract Title: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Vehicle-Controlled, Sample Size Adaptive Design Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Topically Applied EB01 Cream in Adult Subjects with Moderate-to-Severe Chronic Allergic Contact Dermatitis

Presenting Author: Blair Gordon, PhD

Presentation slides will be available shortly after the event in the Events section of Edesa's website.

About EB01

EB01 is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that inhibits secretory phospholipase 2 (sPLA2) pro-inflammatory enzymes. The sPLA2 enzyme family plays a key role in initiating inflammation associated with numerous diseases. By targeting sPLA2 with enzyme inhibitors - at the inception of inflammation rather than after inflammation has occurred - Edesa believes that drugs based on this technology could provide a powerful anti-inflammatory therapeutic strategy for treating diverse inflammatory/allergic conditions. EB01 has demonstrated efficacy for the treatment of ACD in two previous clinical trials, and has demonstrated anti-inflammatory activity in a variety of in vitro and in vivo preclinical pharmacology models.

About Allergic Contact Dermatitis (ACD)

Contact dermatitis, which can be either irritant contact dermatitis or ACD (sometimes called allergic contact eczema), is one of the most common occupational health illnesses in the United States. The disease has been estimated to cost up to $2 billion annually in the U.S. as a result of lost work, reduced productivity, medical care and disability payments. The condition is caused by an allergen interacting with skin, usually on the hands and face. Inflammation can vary from irritation and redness to open sores, and in many chronic cases, the causative allergen is unknown or difficult to avoid. Approximately 3,000 substances are recognized as contact allergens.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq:EDSA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative ways to treat inflammatory and immune-related diseases. The company's most advanced drug candidate is EB05, a monoclonal antibody developed for acute and chronic disease indications that involve dysregulated innate immunity responses. Edesa is currently evaluating EB05 in a Phase 3 study as a potential treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), a life-threatening form of respiratory failure. In addition, Edesa is developing an sPLA2 inhibitor, EB01, as a topical treatment for chronic Allergic Contact Dermatitis (ACD), a common occupational skin condition. The company has also received regulatory approval to conduct a Phase 2 trial its EB06 monoclonal antibody as a treatment for vitiligo, a life-altering autoimmune disease that causes skin to lose its color in patches. The company is also planning to file an investigational new drug application for a future Phase 2 study of its anti-TLR4 monoclonal antibody for Systemic Sclerosis (Scleroderma), an autoimmune rheumatic disorder that causes fibrosis, (scarring/hardening) of skin and internal organs such as the lungs, heart and kidneys. Sign up for news alerts. Connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Edesa Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "might," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions, including statements related to: the efficacy and safety of EB01 and the company's timing and plans regarding its clinical studies in general. Readers should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as all such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such risks include: the ability of Edesa to obtain regulatory approval for or successfully commercialize any of its product candidates, the risk that access to sufficient capital to fund Edesa's operations may not be available or may be available on terms that are not commercially favorable to Edesa, the risk that Edesa's product candidates may not be effective against the diseases tested in its clinical trials, the risk that Edesa fails to comply with the terms of license agreements with third parties and as a result loses the right to use key intellectual property in its business, Edesa's ability to protect its intellectual property, the timing and success of submission, acceptance and approval of regulatory filings, and the impacts of public health crises, such as Covid-19. Many of these factors that will determine actual results are beyond the company's ability to control or predict. For a discussion of further risks and uncertainties related to Edesa's business, please refer to Edesa's public company reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the British Columbia Securities Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. Except as required by law, Edesa assumes no obligation to update such statements.

