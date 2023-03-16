Rio Tinto increased its spend with Australian suppliers to more than A$15.3 billion in 2022, as part of the company's ongoing commitment to support communities where it operates.

This was an increase of almost 9 per cent on the previous year and was spent with more than 6,200 businesses, including Australian owned and operated businesses and locally owned and managed branches of global companies. The spend helped support tens of thousands of Australian jobs and delivered a significant economic contribution to communities across the country.

As part of this spend, more than A$565 million was spent with Indigenous businesses across Australia an increase of 40 per cent on the year before.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive, Australia, Kellie Parker said, "Supporting local businesses in the communities where we operate is a key priority for Rio Tinto.

We strive to employ local people, buy local products and engage local services especially from Indigenous, small and regional businesses.

We are working hard to improve our approach to Indigenous business development and engagement in Australia, and while there is still more work to do, last year we significantly increased our spend with Indigenous suppliers.

We couldn't do what we do without our local supplier partners and having good relationships with them helps us find better ways to provide the materials the world needs and innovate to decarbonise our operations."

Rio Tinto engages with more than 20,000 suppliers globally.

In 2022, Rio Tinto increased its global spend with suppliers to US$22.5 billion, up from US$19.8 billion in 2021.

