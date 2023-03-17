

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Final consumer prices from the euro area and monetary policy decision from Russia are the major economic news due on Friday.



At 3.00 am ET, unemployment data from Sweden is due.



At 5.00 am ET, Italy's Istat is set to issue foreign trade data for January. The trade surplus totaled EUR 1.067 billion in December.



At 5.30 am ET, the Bank of England/Ipsos Inflation Attitudes Survey results are due.



At 6.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area final consumer prices data. The statistical office is expected to confirm the flash inflation estimate of 8.5 percent in February, down from 8.6 percent in January.



Half an hour later, Russia's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. Economists expect the bank to hold its key rate at 7.50 percent.



