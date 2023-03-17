

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 2-week high of 0.9194 against the Canadian dollar and a 4-day high of 0.6715 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.9129 and 0.6655, respectively.



Against the euro and the yen, the aussie advanced to 2-day highs of 1.5857 and 89.45 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.5934 and 88.96, respectively.



The aussie edged higher to 1.0762 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0734.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.94 against the loonie, 0.68 against the greenback, 1.55 against the euro, 92.00 against the yen and 1.09 against the kiwi.



