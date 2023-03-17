

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against its most major rivals in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to 2-day highs of 0.6243 against the U.S. dollar and 83.15 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6195 and 82.88, respectively.



The kiwi advanced to a 2-day high of 1.7057 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.7116.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.64 against the greenback, 86.00 against the yen and 1.67 against the euro.



