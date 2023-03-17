Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
17.03.2023 | 08:02
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 17

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / The Company announces that on 16 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:16 March 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:2,973
Lowest price paid per share:£ 52.3600
Highest price paid per share:£ 53.7400
Average price paid per share:£ 53.0668

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,166,532 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,973 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 16 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

2,973

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 53.7400

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 52.3600

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 53.0668

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

16/03/2023

08:48:22

GMT

90

52.7800

XLON

730514486995580

16/03/2023

09:12:31

GMT

68

52.4400

XLON

730514486999382

16/03/2023

09:28:50

GMT

69

52.3600

XLON

730514487001446

16/03/2023

09:42:34

GMT

79

52.4600

XLON

730514487003002

16/03/2023

09:57:55

GMT

63

52.5600

XLON

730514487004744

16/03/2023

10:24:16

GMT

68

52.6600

XLON

730514487007263

16/03/2023

10:42:12

GMT

65

52.8400

XLON

730514487008795

16/03/2023

11:06:59

GMT

36

52.6800

XLON

730514487011060

16/03/2023

11:06:59

GMT

41

52.6800

XLON

730514487011059

16/03/2023

11:34:28

GMT

105

52.7600

XLON

730514487013785

16/03/2023

11:59:22

GMT

50

52.8600

XLON

730514487016229

16/03/2023

12:20:23

GMT

16

52.7600

XLON

730514487017986

16/03/2023

12:20:23

GMT

49

52.7600

XLON

730514487017985

16/03/2023

12:29:55

GMT

78

52.7600

XLON

730514487018797

16/03/2023

12:52:39

GMT

69

52.6400

XLON

730514487021526

16/03/2023

13:16:03

GMT

73

52.4600

XLON

730514487023771

16/03/2023

13:31:00

GMT

85

52.4200

XLON

730514487026121

16/03/2023

13:40:04

GMT

74

52.7000

XLON

730514487028906

16/03/2023

13:54:45

GMT

64

53.0000

XLON

730514487032489

16/03/2023

14:00:43

GMT

72

53.3400

XLON

730514487034089

16/03/2023

14:12:51

GMT

87

53.0200

XLON

730514487037230

16/03/2023

14:27:50

GMT

96

52.7600

XLON

730514487040372

16/03/2023

14:36:26

GMT

90

52.8800

XLON

730514487042287

16/03/2023

14:44:15

GMT

130

52.9600

XLON

730514487043793

16/03/2023

14:51:26

GMT

12

53.2000

XLON

730514487045137

16/03/2023

14:51:29

GMT

87

53.2000

XLON

730514487045147

16/03/2023

14:55:50

GMT

85

53.3800

XLON

730514487046177

16/03/2023

15:01:40

GMT

77

53.2800

XLON

730514487047459

16/03/2023

15:09:07

GMT

78

53.3200

XLON

730514487048996

16/03/2023

15:14:55

GMT

80

53.3000

XLON

730514487050092

16/03/2023

15:23:23

GMT

102

53.3800

XLON

730514487051648

16/03/2023

15:29:25

GMT

66

53.5200

XLON

730514487052613

16/03/2023

15:33:27

GMT

73

53.4800

XLON

730514487053444

16/03/2023

15:44:02

GMT

85

53.6400

XLON

730514487055369

16/03/2023

15:51:41

GMT

126

53.7400

XLON

730514487056934

16/03/2023

15:57:26

GMT

64

53.7200

XLON

730514487057868

16/03/2023

16:06:37

GMT

69

53.7400

XLON

730514487059590

16/03/2023

16:09:00

GMT

67

53.7400

XLON

730514487060012

16/03/2023

16:17:45

GMT

5

53.7000

XLON

730514487061610

16/03/2023

16:17:45

GMT

27

53.7000

XLON

730514487061611

16/03/2023

16:17:45

GMT

33

53.7000

XLON

730514487061607

16/03/2023

16:26:54

GMT

70

53.6400

XLON

730514487063677

16/03/2023

16:28:41

GMT

50

53.5800

XLON

730514487064380

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744333/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares-Mar-17

