Synergy, a utility owned by the Western Australian government, has revealed plans to build a new 200 MW/800 MWh battery energy storage system in the city of Kwinana, in order to support the state's main grid and enable the uptake of more renewables.From pv magazine Australia Synergy, an energy generator and retailer owned by the Western Australian government, plans to install a 200 MW/800 MWh battery energy storage system alongside a 100 MW/200 MWh big battery that is currently being built at the site of the decommissioned Kwinana power station, south of Perth. Synergy has submitted a development ...

