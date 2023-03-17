Anzeige
Freitag, 17.03.2023

WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
17.03.23
08:03 Uhr
1,048 Euro
+0,006
+0,58 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0481,07809:48
17.03.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 17-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name           Michael Stanley 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                    Chief Executive Officer 
a)      Position/status 
 
       Initial Notification   Initial notification 
b)      Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                    Cairn Homes plc 
a)      Name 
 
                    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the    Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each 
       financial instrument, 
 
       type of 
a)                   ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
       instrument 
 
       Identification code 
 
                    Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the bonus deferral obligations for the 
b)      Nature of the transaction 2022 payment under the Company's Remuneration Policy 
 
 
 
                    Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                    1.02      101,553

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume 101,553

- Price EUR103,584.06

Date of the 15 March 2023

e) transaction

Place of the Euronext Dublin

f) transaction

g) Additional Information N/A

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  230524 
EQS News ID:  1584997 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1584997&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2023 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

