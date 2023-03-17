DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 17-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

17 March 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 16 March 2023 it purchased a total of 185,069 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 120,758 64,311 Number of ordinary shares purchased EUR1.0540 GBP0.9230 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0280 GBP0.9050 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0395 GBP0.9146

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

In addition, on 16 March 2023 the Company purchased a total of 1,000,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through the Company's broker Goodbody. The price paid per ordinary shares was EUR1.0275.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 686,069,380 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,920 1.0440 XDUB 08:09:38 00027488511TRDU1 1,344 1.0420 XDUB 08:15:22 00027488656TRDU1 2,538 1.0420 XDUB 08:15:22 00027488657TRDU1 2,000 1.0360 XDUB 08:38:14 00027488808TRDU1 2,003 1.0360 XDUB 08:44:41 00027488840TRDU1 1,000 1.0340 XDUB 08:46:55 00027488868TRDU1 1,968 1.0380 XDUB 08:53:19 00027488974TRDU1 1,200 1.0300 XDUB 09:07:38 00027489487TRDU1 1,961 1.0300 XDUB 09:18:17 00027489827TRDU1 1,966 1.0300 XDUB 09:18:17 00027489828TRDU1 1,961 1.0300 XDUB 09:18:17 00027489829TRDU1 542 1.0340 XDUB 09:38:47 00027490176TRDU1 139 1.0340 XDUB 09:38:47 00027490177TRDU1 5,782 1.0320 XDUB 09:40:04 00027490187TRDU1 2,000 1.0340 XDUB 10:24:31 00027490536TRDU1 2,000 1.0340 XDUB 10:24:32 00027490538TRDU1 1,947 1.0340 XDUB 10:33:56 00027490599TRDU1 88 1.0340 XDUB 10:44:16 00027490664TRDU1 1,000 1.0340 XDUB 10:44:48 00027490670TRDU1 1,964 1.0400 XDUB 10:50:23 00027490813TRDU1 5,828 1.0360 XDUB 10:54:56 00027490859TRDU1 887 1.0360 XDUB 11:22:18 00027491001TRDU1 1,271 1.0360 XDUB 11:22:18 00027491002TRDU1 297 1.0360 XDUB 11:33:48 00027491126TRDU1 1,937 1.0360 XDUB 11:35:09 00027491132TRDU1 1,672 1.0360 XDUB 11:45:14 00027491187TRDU1 381 1.0360 XDUB 11:45:14 00027491188TRDU1 5,522 1.0400 XDUB 11:55:34 00027491229TRDU1 2,155 1.0400 XDUB 12:28:01 00027491388TRDU1 134 1.0380 XDUB 12:39:55 00027491422TRDU1 149 1.0380 XDUB 12:39:55 00027491423TRDU1 1,911 1.0380 XDUB 12:42:51 00027491448TRDU1 1,500 1.0380 XDUB 12:52:00 00027491529TRDU1 930 1.0360 XDUB 13:00:01 00027491578TRDU1 1,122 1.0360 XDUB 13:00:01 00027491579TRDU1 5,650 1.0320 XDUB 13:06:54 00027491661TRDU1 1,937 1.0300 XDUB 13:20:24 00027491997TRDU1 6,119 1.0320 XDUB 13:42:04 00027492454TRDU1 1,914 1.0320 XDUB 14:03:39 00027492961TRDU1 1,842 1.0320 XDUB 14:03:39 00027492962TRDU1 1,500 1.0300 XDUB 14:19:27 00027493312TRDU1 550 1.0300 XDUB 14:19:27 00027493313TRDU1 1,500 1.0280 XDUB 14:26:17 00027493554TRDU1 126 1.0280 XDUB 14:26:17 00027493555TRDU1 771 1.0400 XDUB 14:51:02 00027494047TRDU1 2,890 1.0400 XDUB 14:51:02 00027494048TRDU1 5,787 1.0440 XDUB 15:04:21 00027494371TRDU1 1,252 1.0440 XDUB 15:04:21 00027494372TRDU1 1,252 1.0440 XDUB 15:04:21 00027494373TRDU1 248 1.0440 XDUB 15:04:21 00027494374TRDU1 950 1.0440 XDUB 15:04:21 00027494375TRDU1 1,281 1.0500 XDUB 15:31:15 00027494732TRDU1 6,331 1.0500 XDUB 15:31:15 00027494733TRDU1 1,939 1.0500 XDUB 15:36:06 00027494784TRDU1 3,772 1.0540 XDUB 15:50:13 00027494923TRDU1 1,967 1.0540 XDUB 15:51:51 00027494947TRDU1 585 1.0540 XDUB 15:57:17 00027495005TRDU1 103 1.0540 XDUB 15:57:17 00027495006TRDU1 400 1.0540 XDUB 16:02:08 00027495066TRDU1 1,837 1.0540 XDUB 16:03:44 00027495088TRDU1 1,881 1.0540 XDUB 16:03:44 00027495089TRDU1 1,699 1.0540 XDUB 16:03:44 00027495090TRDU1 1,699 1.0540 XDUB 16:03:44 00027495091TRDU1 1,957 1.0540 XDUB 16:03:44 00027495092TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,128 0.9200 XLON 08:10:11 00027488513TRDU1 838 0.9200 XLON 08:14:55 00027488646TRDU1 218 0.9200 XLON 08:14:55 00027488647TRDU1 1,284 0.9160 XLON 08:20:45 00027488706TRDU1 1,141 0.9130 XLON 08:29:11 00027488722TRDU1 1,030 0.9130 XLON 08:37:22 00027488779TRDU1 282 0.9130 XLON 08:37:22 00027488780TRDU1 1,345 0.9130 XLON 08:46:55 00027488867TRDU1 1,295 0.9130 XLON 08:57:02 00027489075TRDU1 838 0.9080 XLON 09:07:34 00027489485TRDU1 1,173 0.9080 XLON 09:18:17 00027489825TRDU1 1,197 0.9080 XLON 09:24:14 00027490052TRDU1 1,173 0.9080 XLON 09:40:04 00027490188TRDU1 360 0.9070 XLON 09:44:42 00027490235TRDU1 961 0.9070 XLON 09:44:42 00027490236TRDU1 1,197 0.9070 XLON 09:56:47 00027490323TRDU1 1,372 0.9110 XLON 11:35:14 00027491133TRDU1 6,704 0.9180 XLON 11:55:17 00027491227TRDU1 3,741 0.9180 XLON 11:55:34 00027491228TRDU1 1,253 0.9150 XLON 12:08:10 00027491303TRDU1 1,732 0.9120 XLON 12:16:21 00027491344TRDU1 781 0.9120 XLON 12:16:21 00027491345TRDU1 1,331 0.9140 XLON 12:30:29 00027491408TRDU1 1,296 0.9120 XLON 13:00:52 00027491591TRDU1 1,265 0.9100 XLON 13:13:41 00027491710TRDU1 852 0.9060 XLON 13:15:35 00027491808TRDU1 2,275 0.9060 XLON 13:15:35 00027491809TRDU1 1,314 0.9080 XLON 13:47:17 00027492527TRDU1 701 0.9070 XLON 14:03:39 00027492963TRDU1 212 0.9070 XLON 14:03:39 00027492964TRDU1 370 0.9070 XLON 14:03:39 00027492970TRDU1 1,630 0.9070 XLON 14:03:39 00027492971TRDU1 626 0.9070 XLON 14:03:39 00027492972TRDU1 1,372 0.9060 XLON 14:18:50 00027493281TRDU1 1,254 0.9050 XLON 14:27:06 00027493564TRDU1 6 0.9050 XLON 14:34:18 00027493713TRDU1 135 0.9200 XLON 15:22:36 00027494563TRDU1 400 0.9200 XLON 15:22:36 00027494564TRDU1 3 0.9200 XLON 15:22:36 00027494565TRDU1 9,102 0.9200 XLON 15:22:36 00027494566TRDU1 312 0.9200 XLON 15:29:28 00027494721TRDU1 2,609 0.9190 XLON 15:31:15 00027494731TRDU1 2,600 0.9220 XLON 16:11:51 00027495133TRDU1 2,200 0.9220 XLON 16:11:51 00027495134TRDU1 1,296 0.9220 XLON 16:11:55 00027495135TRDU1 50 0.9210 XLON 16:17:47 00027495167TRDU1 50 0.9210 XLON 16:17:47 00027495168TRDU1 3 0.9210 XLON 16:18:06 00027495172TRDU1 4 0.9230 XLON 16:19:47 00027495178TRDU1

