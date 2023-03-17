Anzeige
Freitag, 17.03.2023

Dow Jones News
17.03.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 17-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

17 March 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 16 March 2023 it purchased a total of 185,069 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            120,758     64,311 
Number of ordinary shares purchased 
 
                            EUR1.0540     GBP0.9230 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0280     GBP0.9050 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0395     GBP0.9146

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

In addition, on 16 March 2023 the Company purchased a total of 1,000,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through the Company's broker Goodbody. The price paid per ordinary shares was EUR1.0275.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 686,069,380 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,920      1.0440        XDUB     08:09:38      00027488511TRDU1 
1,344      1.0420        XDUB     08:15:22      00027488656TRDU1 
2,538      1.0420        XDUB     08:15:22      00027488657TRDU1 
2,000      1.0360        XDUB     08:38:14      00027488808TRDU1 
2,003      1.0360        XDUB     08:44:41      00027488840TRDU1 
1,000      1.0340        XDUB     08:46:55      00027488868TRDU1 
1,968      1.0380        XDUB     08:53:19      00027488974TRDU1 
1,200      1.0300        XDUB     09:07:38      00027489487TRDU1 
1,961      1.0300        XDUB     09:18:17      00027489827TRDU1 
1,966      1.0300        XDUB     09:18:17      00027489828TRDU1 
1,961      1.0300        XDUB     09:18:17      00027489829TRDU1 
542       1.0340        XDUB     09:38:47      00027490176TRDU1 
139       1.0340        XDUB     09:38:47      00027490177TRDU1 
5,782      1.0320        XDUB     09:40:04      00027490187TRDU1 
2,000      1.0340        XDUB     10:24:31      00027490536TRDU1 
2,000      1.0340        XDUB     10:24:32      00027490538TRDU1 
1,947      1.0340        XDUB     10:33:56      00027490599TRDU1 
88        1.0340        XDUB     10:44:16      00027490664TRDU1 
1,000      1.0340        XDUB     10:44:48      00027490670TRDU1 
1,964      1.0400        XDUB     10:50:23      00027490813TRDU1 
5,828      1.0360        XDUB     10:54:56      00027490859TRDU1 
887       1.0360        XDUB     11:22:18      00027491001TRDU1 
1,271      1.0360        XDUB     11:22:18      00027491002TRDU1 
297       1.0360        XDUB     11:33:48      00027491126TRDU1 
1,937      1.0360        XDUB     11:35:09      00027491132TRDU1 
1,672      1.0360        XDUB     11:45:14      00027491187TRDU1 
381       1.0360        XDUB     11:45:14      00027491188TRDU1 
5,522      1.0400        XDUB     11:55:34      00027491229TRDU1 
2,155      1.0400        XDUB     12:28:01      00027491388TRDU1 
134       1.0380        XDUB     12:39:55      00027491422TRDU1 
149       1.0380        XDUB     12:39:55      00027491423TRDU1 
1,911      1.0380        XDUB     12:42:51      00027491448TRDU1 
1,500      1.0380        XDUB     12:52:00      00027491529TRDU1 
930       1.0360        XDUB     13:00:01      00027491578TRDU1 
1,122      1.0360        XDUB     13:00:01      00027491579TRDU1 
5,650      1.0320        XDUB     13:06:54      00027491661TRDU1 
1,937      1.0300        XDUB     13:20:24      00027491997TRDU1 
6,119      1.0320        XDUB     13:42:04      00027492454TRDU1 
1,914      1.0320        XDUB     14:03:39      00027492961TRDU1 
1,842      1.0320        XDUB     14:03:39      00027492962TRDU1 
1,500      1.0300        XDUB     14:19:27      00027493312TRDU1 
550       1.0300        XDUB     14:19:27      00027493313TRDU1 
1,500      1.0280        XDUB     14:26:17      00027493554TRDU1 
126       1.0280        XDUB     14:26:17      00027493555TRDU1 
771       1.0400        XDUB     14:51:02      00027494047TRDU1 
2,890      1.0400        XDUB     14:51:02      00027494048TRDU1 
5,787      1.0440        XDUB     15:04:21      00027494371TRDU1 
1,252      1.0440        XDUB     15:04:21      00027494372TRDU1 
1,252      1.0440        XDUB     15:04:21      00027494373TRDU1 
248       1.0440        XDUB     15:04:21      00027494374TRDU1 
950       1.0440        XDUB     15:04:21      00027494375TRDU1 
1,281      1.0500        XDUB     15:31:15      00027494732TRDU1 
6,331      1.0500        XDUB     15:31:15      00027494733TRDU1 
1,939      1.0500        XDUB     15:36:06      00027494784TRDU1 
3,772      1.0540        XDUB     15:50:13      00027494923TRDU1 
1,967      1.0540        XDUB     15:51:51      00027494947TRDU1 
585       1.0540        XDUB     15:57:17      00027495005TRDU1 
103       1.0540        XDUB     15:57:17      00027495006TRDU1 
400       1.0540        XDUB     16:02:08      00027495066TRDU1 
1,837      1.0540        XDUB     16:03:44      00027495088TRDU1 
1,881      1.0540        XDUB     16:03:44      00027495089TRDU1 
1,699      1.0540        XDUB     16:03:44      00027495090TRDU1 
1,699      1.0540        XDUB     16:03:44      00027495091TRDU1 
1,957      1.0540        XDUB     16:03:44      00027495092TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,128      0.9200        XLON     08:10:11      00027488513TRDU1 
838       0.9200        XLON     08:14:55      00027488646TRDU1 
218       0.9200        XLON     08:14:55      00027488647TRDU1 
1,284      0.9160        XLON     08:20:45      00027488706TRDU1 
1,141      0.9130        XLON     08:29:11      00027488722TRDU1 
1,030      0.9130        XLON     08:37:22      00027488779TRDU1 
282       0.9130        XLON     08:37:22      00027488780TRDU1 
1,345      0.9130        XLON     08:46:55      00027488867TRDU1 
1,295      0.9130        XLON     08:57:02      00027489075TRDU1 
838       0.9080        XLON     09:07:34      00027489485TRDU1 
1,173      0.9080        XLON     09:18:17      00027489825TRDU1 
1,197      0.9080        XLON     09:24:14      00027490052TRDU1 
1,173      0.9080        XLON     09:40:04      00027490188TRDU1 
360       0.9070        XLON     09:44:42      00027490235TRDU1 
961       0.9070        XLON     09:44:42      00027490236TRDU1 
1,197      0.9070        XLON     09:56:47      00027490323TRDU1 
1,372      0.9110        XLON     11:35:14      00027491133TRDU1 
6,704      0.9180        XLON     11:55:17      00027491227TRDU1 
3,741      0.9180        XLON     11:55:34      00027491228TRDU1 
1,253      0.9150        XLON     12:08:10      00027491303TRDU1 
1,732      0.9120        XLON     12:16:21      00027491344TRDU1 
781       0.9120        XLON     12:16:21      00027491345TRDU1 
1,331      0.9140        XLON     12:30:29      00027491408TRDU1 
1,296      0.9120        XLON     13:00:52      00027491591TRDU1 
1,265      0.9100        XLON     13:13:41      00027491710TRDU1 
852       0.9060        XLON     13:15:35      00027491808TRDU1 
2,275      0.9060        XLON     13:15:35      00027491809TRDU1 
1,314      0.9080        XLON     13:47:17      00027492527TRDU1 
701       0.9070        XLON     14:03:39      00027492963TRDU1 
212       0.9070        XLON     14:03:39      00027492964TRDU1 
370       0.9070        XLON     14:03:39      00027492970TRDU1 
1,630      0.9070        XLON     14:03:39      00027492971TRDU1 
626       0.9070        XLON     14:03:39      00027492972TRDU1 
1,372      0.9060        XLON     14:18:50      00027493281TRDU1 
1,254      0.9050        XLON     14:27:06      00027493564TRDU1 
6        0.9050        XLON     14:34:18      00027493713TRDU1 
135       0.9200        XLON     15:22:36      00027494563TRDU1 
400       0.9200        XLON     15:22:36      00027494564TRDU1 
3        0.9200        XLON     15:22:36      00027494565TRDU1 
9,102      0.9200        XLON     15:22:36      00027494566TRDU1 
312       0.9200        XLON     15:29:28      00027494721TRDU1 
2,609      0.9190        XLON     15:31:15      00027494731TRDU1 
2,600      0.9220        XLON     16:11:51      00027495133TRDU1 
2,200      0.9220        XLON     16:11:51      00027495134TRDU1 
1,296      0.9220        XLON     16:11:55      00027495135TRDU1 
50        0.9210        XLON     16:17:47      00027495167TRDU1 
50        0.9210        XLON     16:17:47      00027495168TRDU1 
3        0.9210        XLON     16:18:06      00027495172TRDU1 
4        0.9230        XLON     16:19:47      00027495178TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 230523 
EQS News ID:  1584885 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1584885&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2023 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
