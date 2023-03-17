DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from Trading

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from Trading 17-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The following securities will be withdrawn from trading in the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market with effect from market close today, 17 March 2023:

Forbes Ventures

Ordinary shares

Symbol: FOR

ISIN: KYG361891016

Aquis Stock Exchange

Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA

Tel: 0203 597 6361

Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1584051 17-March-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1584051&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2023 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)