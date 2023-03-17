

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU) said on Friday that it has received world's first-ever permit to provide fully driverless ride-hailing service in Beijing.



The users can now book their fully driverless robotaxi service in three Chinese cities including, Beijing, Wuhan, and Chongqing.



With this, Baidu Apollo will deploy a total of 10 fully driverless vehicles in Beijing Yizhuang Economic Development Zone.



The permit will support Baidu to build the world's biggest fully driverless ride-hailing area in 2023.



Beijing is planning to expand the Beijing High-Level Automated Demonstration Area, located in the Yizhuang Economic Development Zone, beyond its existing 60 square kilometers area towards an eventual 500 square kilometers.



Alongside breakthroughs in receiving government permits, in the fourth quarter of 2022, Apollo Go provided 561,000 rides to the public, up 162 percent, year over year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken