More and more people want to invest in PV arrays and battery storage systems. However, there are a number of myths that could lead to disappointment among customers, according to one German consumer association.From pv magazine Germany Household demand for rooftop PV systems and residential batteries continues to grow. In order to meet the expectations of homeowners, Verbraucherzentrale NRW - a German consumer association - is trying to clarify false expectations about PV installations that could disappoint prosumers. "It is important to be aware of the personal goals of using photovoltaics and ...

