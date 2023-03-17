DJ Finnvera's General Meeting: new members in Finnvera's Board of Directors and Supervisory Board

Finnvera Oyj (69BL) Finnvera's General Meeting: new members in Finnvera's Board of Directors and Supervisory Board 17-March-2023 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

17.3.2023 10:06:09 EET | Finnvera Oyj | Decisions of general meeting

Finnvera plc, Stock Exchange Release, 17 March 2023 Finnvera's General Meeting: new members in Finnvera's Board of Directors and Supervisory Board

On 17 March 2023, Finnvera's General Meeting elected Elise Pekkala, Senior Government Adviser and Master of Laws with court training from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment as the First Vice Chairman of Finnvera's Board of Directors and Mikko Spolander, Director General and Lic.Sc. (Econ.) from the Ministry of Finance as the Second Vice Chairman.

Petri Ekman, M.Sc. (Tech.), will continue as the Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Hannu Jaatinen, M.Sc. (Econ.), eMBA; Ritva Laukkanen, M.Sc. (Econ.); Anne Nurminen, Entrepreneur; Elina Piispanen, M.Sc. (Econ.); and Petri Viertiö, M.Sc. (Tech.), will continue as Board members.

Antti Neimala, Director General from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, and Terhi Järvikare, Director General from the Ministry of Finance, will not continue in the Board of Directors.

Ville Valkonen, Member of Parliament; Mari Laaksonen, Chair of the Council of Suomen Yrittäjät; and Annika Ylätalo, Legal Counsel (representative of Finnvera's personnel) were elected to Finnvera's Supervisory Board as new members.

Sofia Vikman, Member of Parliament, continued as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Johannes Koskinen, Member of Parliament, continues as Vice Chairman. As members of the Supervisory Board continued Members of Parliament Eeva-Johanna Eloranta, Mari Holopainen, Anne Kalmari, Juho Kautto, Juha Pylväs, Lulu Ranne and Joakim Strand; as well as Kari Luoto, Managing Director (Finnish Grocery Trade Association); Veli-Matti Mattila, Director, Chief Economist (Finance Finland FFI); Seppo Nevalainen, Economist (the Finnish Confederation of Professionals STTK); Martin Paasi, Chairman (Finnish Business School Graduates); Katja Syvärinen, Director (the Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions SAK); and Tommi Toivola, Director (Confederation of Finnish Industries).

Wille Rydman, Member of Parliament; Anne Niemi, Vice-Chair (Suomen Yrittäjät ry); and Arja Parkkinen, Development Manager (Finnvera) will not continue in the Supervisory Board.

The Annual General Meeting adopted the consolidated financial statements and the parent company's financial statements for the period 1 January-31 December 2022, discharged the company's Supervisory Board, Board of Directors and CEO from liability and approved the proposal made by the Board of Directors for the use of the parent company's result.

KPMG Oy Ab was elected to serve as Finnvera's regular auditor, with Marcus Tötterman, Authorised Public Accountant, as the principal auditor.

Further information:

Risto Huopaniemi, Senior Vice President, Administration, Finnvera, tel. +358 29 460 2520, risto.huopaniemi@finnvera.fi About Finnvera Oyj

Finnvera provides financing for the start, growth and internationalisation of enterprises and guarantees against risks arising from exports. Finnvera strengthens the operating potential and competitiveness of Finnish enterprises by offering loans, guarantees and other services associated with the financing of exports. The risks included in financing are shared between Finnvera and other providers of financing. Finnvera is a specialised financing company owned by the State of Finland and it is the official Export Credit Agency (ECA) of Finland. www.finnvera.fi/eng News Source: Ritzau

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: XS1613374559 Category Code: AGM TIDM: 69BL Sequence No.: 230526 EQS News ID: 1585057 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1585057&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2023 04:06 ET (08:06 GMT)