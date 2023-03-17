Anzeige
Freitag, 17.03.2023

WKN: A2JF1C ISIN: FI4000306873 Ticker-Symbol: G1U 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.03.2023 | 08:06
Harvia Oyj: Harvia Plc's Annual Report including Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements for 2022 is published

Harvia Plc Stock Exchange Release 17 March 2023 at 9:00 am EET


Harvia's Annual Report 2022 has been published and can be found on the company website as a PDF file at https://harviagroup.com/investor-relations/results-reports/.

Annual Report includes the Board of Directors Report and the Financial Statements consisting of the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Parent Company Financial Statements. Harvia's Annual Report includes also the Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2022.

The financial statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Harvia Plc's ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised).

All of the documents are attached to this release as a PDF file and the Annual Report also as an XHTML file. The documents are also available in Finnish and in English on Harvia's website at https://harviagroup.com/.


For further information:
CEO Tapio Pajuharju, tapio.pajuharju@harvia.com, tel. +358 50 577 4200
CFO Ari Vesterinen, ari.vesterinen@harvia.com, tel. +358 40 505 0440


Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia's brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company's comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia's revenue totaled EUR 172.4 million in 2022. Harvia Group employs more than 600 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany and Estonia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com


