FUND: Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 16-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 89.7774

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1522420

CODE: USIG LN

ISIN: LU1285959703

