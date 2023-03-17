DJ Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 17-March-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 16-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 533.9177

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5089

CODE: SMRG LN

ISIN: LU1602145200

