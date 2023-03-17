DJ Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DAXX LN) Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-March-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 16-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 138.884
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4215410
CODE: DAXX LN
ISIN: LU0252633754
ISIN: LU0252633754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DAXX LN Sequence No.: 230543 EQS News ID: 1585095 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
