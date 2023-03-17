DJ Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc (DSUS LN) Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-March-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 16-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 92.2385
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 364060
CODE: DSUS LN
ISIN: FR0011607084
----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: FR0011607084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DSUS LN Sequence No.: 230539 EQS News ID: 1585087 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1585087&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 17, 2023 04:20 ET (08:20 GMT)