DJ Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIP LN) Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 17-March-2023 / 09:27 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D)
DEALING DATE: 16-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.1229
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2502375
CODE: PRIP LN
ISIN: LU2037749152
---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU2037749152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIP LN Sequence No.: 230717 EQS News ID: 1585447 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1585447&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 17, 2023 04:27 ET (08:27 GMT)