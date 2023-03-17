DJ Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLEU LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-March-2023 / 09:27 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 16-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 29.3266

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 147406

CODE: CLEU LN

ISIN: LU2056738490

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2056738490 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLEU LN Sequence No.: 230721 EQS News ID: 1585455 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1585455&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2023 04:27 ET (08:27 GMT)