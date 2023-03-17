DJ Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 16-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 25.2874

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1894100

CODE: PRIZ LN

ISIN: LU1931974429

