DJ Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc (APEX LN) Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-March-2023 / 09:28 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 16-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 111.0135

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2491449

CODE: APEX LN

ISIN: LU1900068161

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1900068161 Category Code: NAV TIDM: APEX LN Sequence No.: 230682 EQS News ID: 1585377 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1585377&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2023 04:28 ET (08:28 GMT)