DJ Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc (CECL LN) Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-March-2023 / 09:28 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 16-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 15.7731
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7605247
CODE: CECL LN
ISIN: LU1900066462
