India installed 7.7 GW of cumulative, open-access solar capacity by Dec. 31, 2022, following record annual additions of 2.5 GW.From pv magazine India India added 2.5 GW of open-access solar capacity in 2022, up 92% from the 1.3 GW installed in 2021. This represents a new year-long record for installations, according to Mercom India's latest report. The nation reached 7.7 GW of cumulative installed open-access solar capacity as of Dec. 31, 2022. Karnataka remained the top state, accounting for almost 36% of the cumulative open-access solar capacity. It was followed by Maharashtra, with more than ...

