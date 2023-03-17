Germany's AEG is selling two versions of its new high-voltage residential batteries, with nominal capacities of 10 kWh and 15 kWh. They come with a 10-year warranty and reportedly have a lifecycle of more than 6,000 cycles.AEG unveiled a new high-voltage battery for residential and commercial applications at the Solar Solutions trade show this week in Amsterdam. "The AEG High Voltage Battery is suitable for systems with a maximum system voltage of 1500 Vdc," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. "Allowing the connection of up to four batteries in parallel, it provides maximum planning flexibility ...

