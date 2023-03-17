DJ OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF: Delisting from Euronext Paris

OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF (USMV) OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF: Delisting from Euronext Paris 17-March-2023 / 10:25 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

17 March 2023

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Re: Delisting from Euronext Paris of the sub-fund Ossiam US Minimum Variance ESG NR UCITS ETF (the "Sub-Fund"), share classes UCITS ETF 1A (USD) - ISIN IE00BHNGHW42, and UCITS ETF 1A (EUR) IE00BHNGHX58

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") would like to inform you that it has been decided to proceed with the delisting of the two share classes of the Sub-Fund from Euronext Paris as of 24 March 2023:

Share Classes ISIN BBG Ticker Currency UCITS ETF 1A (USD) IE00BHNGHW42 MVUS FP USD UCITS ETF 1A (EUR) IE00BHNGHX58 SPMV FP EUR

The last trading day on Euronext Paris will be 23 March 2023.

Following the above-mentioned delisting, the above-referenced share classes will continue to trade on all other exchanges on which they are listed, as set out below:

Share class ISIN BBG Ticker Currency Listing Stock Exchange USMV LN London Stock Exchange 1A (USD) IE00BHNGHW42 USD MVUS SW SIX Stock Exchange OSX2 GY Deutsche Boerse 1A (EUR) IE00BHNGHX58 SPMV SW EUR SIX Stock Exchange SPMV IM Borsa Italiana

Investors who purchased their shares on Euronext Paris and who intend to sell their holding may need to instruct their custodian or broker to transfer their shares to another stock exchange where the share class is listed prior to being able to sell their shares. Such instruction to custodians and brokers may involve additional costs to be paid by investors. Investors should consult their custodian or broker as to the potential impact of the above delisting which may be specific to their individual case.

Any further information may be obtained by sending an email to info@ossiam.com.

Yours faithfully,

______________________

Director, for and behalf of

the Company,

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU0599612412 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: USMV LEI Code: 5493008ONDX4OB46PS90 Sequence No.: 230784 EQS News ID: 1585633 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1585633&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2023 06:25 ET (10:25 GMT)