Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Freitag! Zertifizierung öffnet die wirklich großen Tore!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
17.03.2023 | 11:58
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF: Delisting from Euronext Paris

DJ OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF: Delisting from Euronext Paris

OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF (USMV) OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF: Delisting from Euronext Paris 17-March-2023 / 10:25 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

17 March 2023

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Re: Delisting from Euronext Paris of the sub-fund Ossiam US Minimum Variance ESG NR UCITS ETF (the "Sub-Fund"), share classes UCITS ETF 1A (USD) - ISIN IE00BHNGHW42, and UCITS ETF 1A (EUR) IE00BHNGHX58

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") would like to inform you that it has been decided to proceed with the delisting of the two share classes of the Sub-Fund from Euronext Paris as of 24 March 2023: 

Share Classes    ISIN     BBG Ticker Currency 
UCITS ETF 1A (USD) IE00BHNGHW42 MVUS FP  USD 
UCITS ETF 1A (EUR) IE00BHNGHX58 SPMV FP  EUR

The last trading day on Euronext Paris will be 23 March 2023.

Following the above-mentioned delisting, the above-referenced share classes will continue to trade on all other exchanges on which they are listed, as set out below: 

Share class  ISIN     BBG Ticker Currency Listing Stock Exchange 
              USMV LN       London Stock Exchange 
1A (USD)   IE00BHNGHW42      USD 
              MVUS SW       SIX Stock Exchange 
              OSX2 GY       Deutsche Boerse 
1A (EUR)   IE00BHNGHX58 SPMV SW  EUR   SIX Stock Exchange 
              SPMV IM       Borsa Italiana

Investors who purchased their shares on Euronext Paris and who intend to sell their holding may need to instruct their custodian or broker to transfer their shares to another stock exchange where the share class is listed prior to being able to sell their shares. Such instruction to custodians and brokers may involve additional costs to be paid by investors. Investors should consult their custodian or broker as to the potential impact of the above delisting which may be specific to their individual case.

Any further information may be obtained by sending an email to info@ossiam.com.

Yours faithfully,

______________________

Director, for and behalf of

the Company,

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU0599612412 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     USMV 
LEI Code:   5493008ONDX4OB46PS90 
Sequence No.: 230784 
EQS News ID:  1585633 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1585633&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2023 06:25 ET (10:25 GMT)

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.