Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Freitag! Zertifizierung öffnet die wirklich großen Tore!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D3XX ISIN: US88362L2097 Ticker-Symbol: THR 
Stuttgart
17.03.23
11:16 Uhr
4,280 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THERMOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THERMOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4804,82013:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HUB CYBER SECURITY
HUB CYBER SECURITY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HUB CYBER SECURITY LTD2,3900,00 %
MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS INC2,540+4,10 %
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC112,92+1,55 %
THERMOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC4,2800,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.