Centamin PLC Announces Notice of Director Dealing

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / Centamin plc ("Centamin" or "the Company") (LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE) In accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) 596/2014, as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal Act 2028), the Company makes the below notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Today, Martin Horgan, Chief Executive Officer, purchased 99,314 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £1.007 per share for a consideration of £99,999.09. After settlement of the transaction, Martin will hold a total of 206,507 ordinary shares in the Company.

This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Martin Horgan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director - Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Centamin plc b) LEI LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares







ISIN JE00B5TT1872 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.0068 99,314 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume





Price



99,314 CEY shares





£1.0068 e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-17 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

