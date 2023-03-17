Anzeige
Freitag, 17.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Freitag! Zertifizierung öffnet die wirklich großen Tore!
WKN: A1JPZ6 ISIN: JE00B5TT1872 
Tradegate
17.03.23
11:28 Uhr
1,130 Euro
-0,017
-1,44 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
ACCESSWIRE
17.03.2023 | 12:38
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Centamin PLC Announces Notice of Director Dealing

NOTICE OF DIRECTOR DEALING

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / Centamin plc ("Centamin" or "the Company") (LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE) In accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) 596/2014, as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal Act 2028), the Company makes the below notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Today, Martin Horgan, Chief Executive Officer, purchased 99,314 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £1.007 per share for a consideration of £99,999.09. After settlement of the transaction, Martin will hold a total of 206,507 ordinary shares in the Company.

This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.

FOR MORE INFORMATION please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc
Alexandra Barter-Carse, Head of Corporate Communications
investor@centaminplc.com

FTI Consulting
Ben Brewerton / Sara Powell / Nick Hennis
+442037271000
centamin@fticonsulting.com

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMartin Horgan
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector - Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCentamin plc
b)LEILEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares



ISIN JE00B5TT1872
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.006899,314
d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume


Price



99,314 CEY shares


£1.0068

e)Date of the transaction2023-03-17
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

-END

LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
Company No: 109180

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744351/Centamin-PLC-Announces-Notice-of-Director-Dealing

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
