Freitag, 17.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Bavarian Nordic A/S: Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 17, 2023 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) has today received information about the following transactions of the company's shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJean-Christophe May
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Shares


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionExercise of warrants
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 155.8014,000
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

14,000
DKK 2,181,200.00
e)Date of the transaction2023-03-16
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJean-Christophe May
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Shares


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionSale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 181.0414,000
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

14,000
DKK 2,534,614.60
e)Date of the transaction2023-03-16
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the research and development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox and mpox vaccines, which have been developed through our long-standing partnership with the U.S. Government to enhance the public health preparedness. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains market-leading vaccines against rabies and tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN® and in-licensed technologies, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including late-stage development programs for an RSV vaccine for older adults and a next generation COVID-19 vaccine. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Company Announcement no. 12 / 2023

Attachment

  • 2023-12-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/14c98e2b-93d5-42e8-9524-8af516861c6a)

