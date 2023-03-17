Bavarian Nordic A/S: Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 17, 2023 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) has today received information about the following transactions of the company's shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jean-Christophe May
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of warrants
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 155.80
|14,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
14,000
DKK 2,181,200.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-03-16
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jean-Christophe May
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 181.04
|14,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
14,000
DKK 2,534,614.60
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-03-16
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE
About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the research and development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox and mpox vaccines, which have been developed through our long-standing partnership with the U.S. Government to enhance the public health preparedness. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains market-leading vaccines against rabies and tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN® and in-licensed technologies, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including late-stage development programs for an RSV vaccine for older adults and a next generation COVID-19 vaccine. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.
Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600
Company Announcement no. 12 / 2023
Attachment
- 2023-12-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/14c98e2b-93d5-42e8-9524-8af516861c6a)