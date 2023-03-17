Anzeige
Freitag, 17.03.2023
Breaking News am Freitag! Zertifizierung öffnet die wirklich großen Tore!
17.03.2023 | 13:06
Chicago Rapper Dreadrock Releases New Single "Bible"

CHICAGO, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swervnation is thrilled to announce the release of Dreadrock's new single: Bible. Dreadrock's new single "Bible" reflects on faith and growing up in Chicago. Listen now on major streaming platforms.

DREADROCK

Dreadrock, a musician from Chicago, is poised to release his newest single, "Bible," out now worldwide. The song is a raw and emotional exploration of the reference to the holy word in our lives, crafted by Dreadrock.

The new single will be available in all stores worldwide and is brought to you by Swervnation, a Chicago-based entertainment company that is committed to supporting local talent and bringing their music to a global audience.

Fans of Dreadrock's previous work can look forward to hearing his unique blend of hip-hop, rap, and R&B in "Bible." The single promises to be a powerful addition to Dreadrock's discography and a must-listen for fans of conscious and thought-provoking music.

With "Bible," Dreadrock is sure to once again showcase his exceptional songwriting skills and ability to connect with listeners on a personal and emotional level. Don't miss the release of "Bible" on March 10, 2023.

Social Media and Websites

Dreadrock's Social media Links
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dreadrock700/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dreadrocksge
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dreadrocksge_/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvFkUkAHYrTVLlaQICg8KsQ
Linkedin:https://www.linkedin.com/in/dreadrock-the-rap-artist-0b3a16177/

Websites:

Swervnation: https://swervnation.com/
Dreadrock: https://dreadrock.swervnation.com/
Shop: https://shop.swervnation.com/

Songwhip: https://songwhip.com/dreadrock
LinkTree :https://linktr.ee/dreadrock

DREADROCK BIBLE

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2034487/dreadrock_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2034488/dreadrock_bible.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chicago-rapper-dreadrock-releases-new-single-bible-301774605.html

