GigaCloud Technology Inc Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HONG KONG, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) ("GigaCloud" or the "Company"), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.



Fourth Quarter 2022 and Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were $125.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 20.5% from $104.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Total revenues were $490.1 million for the full year of 2022, an increase of 18.3% from $414.2 million for the full year of 2021.

Operational Highlights

GigaCloud Marketplace GMV 2 was $518.2 million in the 12 months ended December 31, 2022, an increase of 25.1% from $414.2 million in the 12 months ended December 31, 2021.

____________________________

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Non-GAAP Financial Measure" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA" set forth at the end of this press release.

2 GigaCloud Marketplace GMV means the total gross merchandise value of transactions ordered through our GigaCloud Marketplace including GigaCloud 3P and GigaCloud 1P, before any deductions of value added tax, goods and services tax, shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers and any refunds.

3 Active 3P sellers means sellers who have sold a product in GigaCloud Marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations or returns.

4 Active buyers means buyers who have purchased a product in the GigaCloud Marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations or returns.

5 Spend per active buyer is calculated by dividing the total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV within the last 12-month period by the number of active buyers as of such date.

6 3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV means the total gross merchandise value of transactions sold through our GigaCloud Marketplace by 3P sellers, before any deductions of value added tax, goods and services tax, shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers and any refunds.

Mr. Larry Lei Wu, Founder, Chairman of the Board of Director and Chief Executive Officer of GigaCloud, commented, "We ended the fourth quarter with accelerated growth across both operational and financial metrics. During the fourth quarter of 2022, our GigaCloud 3P Seller GMV exceeded GigaCloud 1P GMV as a percentage of total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV for the first time since the launch of our Marketplace, further demonstrating that our Marketplace has become a 3P seller dominated platform reaching scale and market recognition. We continued to improve our users' experience on our Marketplace, optimize operating efficiency and deliver margin expansion. We are entering 2023 with great momentum growing in our business and confident in our ability to continue to bring value to users worldwide."

Mr. David Lau, Chief Financial Officer of GigaCloud, added, "We delivered another strong quarter of sustained growth. Net income and Adjusted EBITDA reached $12.5 million and $15.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively, which was the highest during the full year of 2022. The increase in profitability reflected our constant efforts and success in brand building, service development, and cost optimization. We are continuing to explore opportunities to improve efficiency and create shareholders' value. We believe our strong operational and technological capabilities will help us to further expand our user base and position us well to capture massive opportunities we see in the global market."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were $125.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, increased by 20.5% from $104.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in service revenue from GigaCloud 3P and product revenue from both GigaCloud 1P and off-platform ecommerce.

Service revenue from GigaCloud 3P was $36.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, increased by 35.7% from $26.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to provision of third-party logistics services to certain existing and new customers.

Product revenue from GigaCloud 1P was $58.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, increased by 19.9% from $48.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in number of active buyers and better selection of products catering to buyers' preference.

Product revenue from off-platform ecommerce was $31.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, increased by 7.7% from $28.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to increase in sales on certain third-party off-platform ecommerce as consumer demand from such third-party off-platform has improved during the fourth quarter of 2022.



Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $98.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, increased by 16.9% from $84.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the overall increase in our revenue, as well as increases in product cost, delivery cost and warehouse cost.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was $26.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, increased by 36.1% from $19.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Gross margin was 21.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 18.8% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $11.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, increased by 40.0% from $8.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Selling and marketing expenses were $6.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, decreased by 1.7% from $6.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in platform service fees we paid to certain third-party ecommerce websites, partially offset by an increase in staff cost related to selling and marketing personnel.

General and administrative expenses were $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, increased by 103.2% from $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in professional service expenses relating to compliance as a U.S. public company and an increase in staff cost related to general and administrative personnel.

Research and development expenses were $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company did not have research and development expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to system wide technological upgrades on GigaCloud Marketplace to support the Company's growth.



Operating Income

Operating income was $15.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, increased by 33.2% from $11.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses were $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, increased by 40.8% from $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net Income

Net income was $12.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 34.2% from $9.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share was $0.31 in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $0.27 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA7 was $15.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, increased by 34.9% from $11.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

7 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Non-GAAP Financial Measure" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA" set forth at the end of this press release.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results



Revenues

Total revenues were $490.1 million for the full year of 2022, increased by 18.3% from $414.2 million for the full year of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in service revenue from GigaCloud 3P and product revenue from GigaCloud 1P, and partially offset by the decrease in product revenue from off-platform ecommerce.

Service revenue from GigaCloud 3P was $140.6 million for the full year of 2022, increased by 43.0% from $98.3 million for the full year of 2021. The increase was primarily due to provision of third-party logistics services to certain existing and new customers and increase in sales generated from warehouse services.

Product revenue from GigaCloud 1P was $231.7 million for the full year of 2022, increased by 23.1% from $188.3 million for the full year of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the number of active buyers and better selection of products catering to buyers' preference.

Product revenue from off-platform ecommerce was $117.8 million for the full year of 2022, decreased by 7.7% from $127.6 million for the full year of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to an overall decrease in sales on certain third-party off-platform ecommerce as consumer demand slowed down on such third-party off-platform ecommerce over the full year of 2022.



Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $407.0 million for the full year of 2022, increased by 25.4% from $324.6 million for the full year of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the overall increase in our revenue, as well as an increase in product cost, delivery cost and warehouse cost.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was $83.1 million for the full year of 2022, decreased by 7.2% from $89.6 million for the full year of 2021. Gross margin was 17.0% for the full year of 2022, compared to 21.6% for the full year of 2021.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $48.1 million for the full year of 2022, decreased by 4.3% from $50.2 million for the full year of 2021.

Selling and marketing expenses were $24.0 million for the full year of 2022, decreased by 6.6% from $25.7 million for the full year of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in platform service fees we paid to certain third-party ecommerce websites, a decrease in staff cost related to selling and marketing personnel as well as a decrease in advertising and promotion expense on certain third-party ecommerce websites.

General and administrative expenses were $22.6 million for the full year of 2022, decreased by 7.7% from $24.5 million for the full year of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to overall decreases in professional service expense and share-based compensation expenses over the full year of 2022.

Research and development expenses were $1.4 million for the full year of 2022, the Company did not have research and development expenses for the full year of 2021. The increase was primarily due to system wide technological upgrades on GigaCloud Marketplace to support Company's growth.



Operating Income

Operating income was $35.0 million for the full year of 2022, decreased by 11.0% from $39.4 million for the full year of 2021.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses were $7.2 million for the full year of 2022, decreased by 15.1% from $8.5 million for the full year of 2021.

Net Income

Net income was $24.0 million for the full year of 2022, decreased by 18.1% from $29.3 million for the full year of 2021.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share was $0.60 for the full year of 2022, compared to $0.88 for the full year of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA8 was $41.8 million for the full year of 2022, decreased by 12.7% from $48.0 million for the full year of 2021.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash of $143.5 million and restricted cash of $1.5 million, compared to $63.2 million and $0.7 million as of December 31, 2021, respectively.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $49.7 million in 2022, compared to $8.6 million in 2021, primarily attributable to net income of $24.0 million in 2022, adjusted primarily by share-based compensation and lease expense to reduce right-of-use assets, and further adjusted by changes in accrued expenses and other current liabilities, accounts receivables and accounts payable in 2022.

Net cash used in investing activities was $0.7 million in 2022, compared to $1.8 million in 2021, primarily consisted of cash paid for purchase of property and equipment.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $31.9 million in 2022, compared to net cash used in financing activities of $3.0 million in 2021, primarily consisted of proceeds from the initial public offering.

Business Outlook

The Company expects its total revenues to be between $123 million and $127 million in the first quarter of 2023. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company's B2B ecommerce platform, which it refers to as the "GigaCloud Marketplace," integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company's global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. The Company offers a truly comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer's warehouse to the end customer's doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories such as home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, which is net income excluding interest, income taxes and depreciation, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense, a non-GAAP financial measure, to understand and evaluate its core operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures, which may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA" set forth at the end of this press release.

GigaCloud Technology Inc

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) December 31,

2021

2022

US$ US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash 63,198 143,531 Restricted cash 664 1,545 Accounts receivable, net 18,036 27,142 Inventories 81,441 78,338 Prepayments and other current assets 9,080 7,566 Total current assets 172,419 258,122 Non-current assets Operating lease right-of-use assets - 144,168 Property and equipment, net 11,075 13,053 Deferred tax assets 72 75 Other non-current assets 3,211 3,182 Total non-current assets 14,358 160,478 Total assets 186,777 418,600







GigaCloud Technology Inc

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)

(In thousands) December 31, 2021 2022 US$ US$ LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Current portion of long-term borrowings (including current portion of long-term borrowings of VIEs without recourse to the Company of nil both as of December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively) 345 207 Accounts payable (including accounts payable of VIEs without recourse to the Company of US$1,433 and US$4,185 as of December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively) 25,140 31,573 Contract liabilities (including contract liabilities of VIEs without recourse to the Company of US$394 and US$385 as of December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively) 3,690 2,001 Current operating lease liabilities (including current operating lease liabilities of VIEs without recourse to the Company of nil and US$1,864 as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2022, respectively) - 27,653 Income tax payable (including income tax payable of VIEs without recourse to the Company of US$78 and US$280 as of December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively) 8,148 4,142 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including accrued expenses and other current liabilities of VIEs without recourse to the Company of US$341 and US$442 as of December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively) 19,721 37,062 Total current liabilities 57,044 102,638 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings (including long-term borrowings of VIEs without recourse to the Company of nil both as of December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively) 237 - Operating lease liabilities, non-current (including operating lease liabilities, non-current of VIEs without recourse to the Company of nil and US$3,322 as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2022, respectively) - 116,564 Deferred tax liabilities 286 472 Capital lease obligations 2,345 867 Non-current income tax payable 1,033 2,894 Total non-current liabilities 3,901 120,797 Total liabilities 60,945 223,435 Commitments and contingencies - -





GigaCloud Technology Inc

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)

(In thousands except for share data and per share data) December 31, 2021 2022 US$

US$ Mezzanine equity Series E Preferred Shares (US$0.05 par value per share, 3,999,709 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021; Redemption value of US$26,652 as of December 31, 2021; Liquidation value of US$25,000 as of December 31, 2021) 26,652 - Total mezzanine equity 26,652 - Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares (US$0.05 par value per share, 38,572,025 shares authorized, 11,082,930 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021) 554 - Treasury shares, at cost (nil and 4,624,039 shares held as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2022, respectively) - (231 ) Subscription receivable from ordinary shares (79 ) (81 ) Series A Preferred Shares (US$0.05 par value per share, 134,190 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021; Liquidation value of US$6,710 as of December 31, 2021) 7 - Series B Preferred Shares (US$0.05 par value per share, 9,991,588 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021; Liquidation value of US$5,000 as of December 31, 2021) 500 - Series C Preferred Shares (US$0.05 par value per share, 4,358,702 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021) 218 - Series D Preferred Shares (US$0.05 par value per share, 2,943,786 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021; Liquidation value of US$8,053 as of December 31, 2021) 147 - Class A ordinary shares (US$0.05 par value, 50,673,268 shares authorized, 31,357,814 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022) - 1,568 Class B ordinary shares (US$0.05 par value, 9,326,732 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022) - 466 Additional paid-in capital 37,439 109,049 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (165 ) 804 Retained earnings 60,559 83,590 Total shareholders' equity 99,180 195,165 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity 186,777 418,600





GigaCloud Technology Inc

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands except for share data and per share data) Three months ended

December 31,

Years ended

December 31, 2021

2022

2021

2022

US$

US$

US$

US$ Revenues Service revenues 26,584 36,069 98,332 140,628 Product revenues 77,623 89,535 315,865 349,443 Total revenues 104,207 125,604 414,197 490,071 Cost of revenues Services (28,048 ) (29,927 ) (84,723 ) (120,102 ) Product sales (56,557 ) (69,003 ) (239,877 ) (286,855 ) Total cost of revenues (84,605 ) (98,930 ) (324,600 ) (406,957 ) Gross profit 19,602 26,674 89,597 83,114 Operating expenses Selling and marketing expenses (6,362 ) (6,256 ) (25,728 ) (24,038 ) General and administrative expenses (1,935 ) (3,931 ) (24,516 ) (22,627 ) Research and development expenses - (1,426 ) - (1,426 ) Total operating expenses (8,297 ) (11,613 ) (50,244 ) (48,091 ) Operating income 11,305 15,061 39,353 35,023 Interest expense (148 ) (129 ) (309 ) (568 ) Interest income 119 254 537 472 Investment income, net - - - - Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net (400 ) (1,024 ) (2,012 ) (4,854 ) Government Grant 1,085 - 1,085 Others, net 110 (396 ) 156 6 Income before income taxes 10,986 14,851 37,725 31,164 Income tax expense (1,687 ) (2,375 ) (8,468 ) (7,192 ) Net income 9,299 12,476 29,257 23,972 Accretion of Redeemable Convertible Preferred Shares (375 ) - (1,500 ) (941 ) Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 8,924 12,476 27,757 23,031 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes (127 ) 3,440 123 969 Total other comprehensive income (loss) (127 ) 3,440 123 969 Comprehensive Income 9,172 15,916 29,380 24,941 Net income per ordinary share -Basic and diluted 0.27 0.31 0.88 0.60 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding used in computing net income per ordinary share -Basic and diluted 11,082,930 40,692,080 10,248,079 24,412,314





GigaCloud Technology Inc

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)



Years ended

December 31, 2021

2022

US$

US$ Operating activities: Net Income 29,257 23,972 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Allowance for doubtful accounts 87 86 Inventory write-down 1,285 318 Deferred tax 131 183 Share-based compensation 9,681 9,196 Depreciation 775 1,386 Unrealized foreign currency exchange losses 2,012 2,126 Interest expense of capital lease 198 - Lease expense to reduce right-of-use assets - 6,400 Others - 4 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 5,897 (9,161 ) Inventories (47,148 ) 2,785 Prepayments and other current assets (1,717 ) (1,384 ) Accounts payable 6,309 6,619 Contract liabilities 266 (1,689 ) Income tax payable 1,315 (1,530 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 208 14,356 Operating lease liabilities - (4,011 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 8,556 49,656 Investing activities: Cash paid for purchase of property and equipment (1,825 ) (709 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,825 ) (709 )





GigaCloud Technology Inc

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued)

(In thousands) Years Ended December 31, 2021

2022

US$

US$ Financing activities: Cash paid for capital lease obligations (2,526 ) (3,624 ) Repayment of bank loans (430 ) (312 ) Proceeds from prepaid consideration of restricted shares - 1,578 Proceeds from initial public offering, net of IPO costs - 34,245 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (2,956 ) 31,887 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash (2,110 ) 380 Net increase in cash and restricted cash 1,665 81,214 Cash and restricted cash at the beginning of the year 62,197 63,862 Cash and restricted cash at the end of the year 63,862 145,076 Supplemental information Interest expense paid 309 568 Income taxes paid 7,022 8,539 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchase of property and equipment included in capital lease obligations 4,086 2,719



