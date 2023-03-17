WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OneNeck IT Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDI), announced Friday the appointment of Theodore Wiessing as its new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective today.
Wiessing succeeds Terry Swanson, who stepped down after 6 years at the helm. Wiessing will continue to work from the company's headquarters in Madison.
As former Chief Operating Officer (COO) of OneNeck, Ted drove the company's go-to-market strategy and spearheaded the launch of new products and services. Ted joined OneNeck in 2018 and has been an integral part of the TDS, Inc. family of companies since 2002, where he worked in various IT leadership roles such as IT operations, application development, security, and privacy.
Prior to joining TDS, Ted spent 11 years as an enterprise software consultant at Accenture, working extensively with companies in the communications industry.
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX