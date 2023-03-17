Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2023) - Hong Kong-based sleep technology innovator Gosleep has announced a significant upgrade and the launch of its new Web 3.0 health platform, reflecting its commitment to providing advanced and personalized solutions for better sleep and health.

Gosleep has changed its name to Gosleep.Pro to reflect its evolution into a comprehensive health and wellness platform that leverages blockchain and Web 3.0 technology to create a more personalized and seamless user experience. With this brand upgrade, the company aims to revolutionize the way people think about sleep and health.

According to Gosleep CEO Indream, the company believes that by leveraging the latest advances in blockchain and Web 3.0 technology, it can offer a more holistic and personalized approach to wellness that is truly transformative. "The new platform is a game-changer for anyone who wants to take control of their health and wellness," he said.

The new platform goes beyond sleep tracking to provide a range of features and services that promote better overall health and well-being. Some of the key features of the new platform include advanced sleep tracking and analysis, personalized health coaching and goal setting, customized plans for diet, exercise, and mindfulness, integration with wearable devices and other health data sources, and incentives for achieving health goals.

To support the launch of the new platform, Gosleep.Pro is also upgrading its mobile app, with a range of new features and improvements that make it easier than ever to track sleep and health. The company is also upgrading its official website domain to better reflect its new identity and mission.

"We're thrilled to announce this major brand upgrade for Gosleep.Pro, and we're confident that it will help us continue to lead the way in sleep technology and health innovation," said Indream. "We invite everyone to join us on this journey towards better sleep and a healthier life, and we can't wait to see what the future holds for Gosleep.Pro."

Contact

For more information, please get in touch with GoSleep:

Website: https://gogogosleep.com/index

GoSleep Twitter: https://twitter.com/gosleep01

GoSleep Discord: https://discord.com/invite/gosleep

GoSleep: Nightscrapper Edition: https://opensea.io/collection/gosleep-nightscaper-edition

Gosleep Deck: https://docsend.com/view/bv9uz4fkrnja5sh8

Gosleep Tiktok: https://tr.ee/_bV6jmosI7

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Indream Luo

Company Name: Gosleep

Email: contact@gogogosleep.com

