Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Freitag! Zertifizierung öffnet die wirklich großen Tore!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
17.03.2023 | 14:02
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sofidel: Regeneration on a Human Scale

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / Regenerating an urban space means reinterpreting existing places, not only from an architectural point of view but also according to economic, social and cultural perspectives that imply new standards of psychophysical well-being, general livability, biodiversity protection and micro climate mitigation.

Within this framework, urban reforestation projects are among the tools that cities and large urban conglomerates use. These projects are large-scale planting interventions to protect and increase permeable and green surfaces in the city. This practice often includes creating new parks and gardens, transforming city rooftops into urban lawns and gardens, using tree roots to remediate polluted soil, and developing orbital forests and woodlands around city areas.

Manifestation of these interventions includes the Stura Park urban forestation in Turin, Italy; ten parks where native species have been used to restore endangered biodiversity in Bangkok, Thailand; reforestation for soil stabilization in areas around Lima, Peru; and the planting of 54 million trees under the Forest City Program in Beijing, China. Milan's environmental and territorial project, "Forestami", also aspires to this latter goal. To improve air quality and green spaces, there are plans to plant a tree for every person residing in the metropolitan city by 2030.

Regeneration, on a human scale, with which to boost the environmental and social sustainability of places. To achieve a quality of life better centered on the balance between social and ecological needs.

About?The?Sofidel?Group????

The?Sofidel?Group, a privately held company owned by the Stefani and?Lazzareschi?families, is a world leader in the manufacture of paper for hygienic and domestic use. Founded in 1966, the Group has?subsidiaries in 12 countries - Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and the USA - with more than 6,400 employees. A member of the UN Global Compact and the international WWF Climate Savers program, the?Sofidel?Group considers sustainability a strategic imperative and is?committed?to promoting sustainable development.? For more information, visit?www.sofidel.com.??????? ?

Media Contact:????

Brianna Fitzpatrick
Mulberry Marketing Communications
bfitzpatrick@mulberrymc.com?

Sofidel, Friday, March 17, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sofidel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sofidel
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sofidel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sofidel

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744360/Regeneration-on-a-Human-Scale

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.