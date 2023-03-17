Sofidel: Regeneration on a Human Scale

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / Regenerating an urban space means reinterpreting existing places, not only from an architectural point of view but also according to economic, social and cultural perspectives that imply new standards of psychophysical well-being, general livability, biodiversity protection and micro climate mitigation.

Within this framework, urban reforestation projects are among the tools that cities and large urban conglomerates use. These projects are large-scale planting interventions to protect and increase permeable and green surfaces in the city. This practice often includes creating new parks and gardens, transforming city rooftops into urban lawns and gardens, using tree roots to remediate polluted soil, and developing orbital forests and woodlands around city areas.

Manifestation of these interventions includes the Stura Park urban forestation in Turin, Italy; ten parks where native species have been used to restore endangered biodiversity in Bangkok, Thailand; reforestation for soil stabilization in areas around Lima, Peru; and the planting of 54 million trees under the Forest City Program in Beijing, China. Milan's environmental and territorial project, " Forestami ", also aspires to this latter goal. To improve air quality and green spaces, there are plans to plant a tree for every person residing in the metropolitan city by 2030.

Regeneration, on a human scale, with which to boost the environmental and social sustainability of places. To achieve a quality of life better centered on the balance between social and ecological needs.

