Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Freitag! Zertifizierung öffnet die wirklich großen Tore!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.03.2023 | 14:06
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Himiway Electric Power LLC: Himiway Unveils Three New Electric Bikes for 2023, Including the Portable Mini Bike, City Commuter Bike, and Dual-Battery Mountain Bike

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Himiway, the innovative electric bike brand, has announced the launch of three new models for 2023: the Himiway Pony Portable Mini Bike, Himiway Rambler Electric City Commuter Bike, and the Himiway Rhino Dual Battery Electric Mountain Bike. The announcement was made on March 16th during the 2023 NEW PRODUCTS launch conference, which was live-streamed on YouTube.