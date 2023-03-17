The future of contact centers. Czech Daktela integrates ChatGPT into its contact center solution

PRAGUE, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology company Daktela, a leading provider of communication software and cloud solutions became one of the first CCaaS providers to fully utilize the potential of this technology and integrate ChatGPT directly into their platform.

The technology company Daktela has announced a further integration of artificial intelligence into their product portfolio, newly implementing the features and functionality of ChatGPT into the operation of contact centers. This implementation could take place thanks to the release of the GPT 3.5 turbo version, which allows access to other developers through its API interface. Daktela's newest AI innovation offers contact center agents a number of improvements, primarily more efficient handling of incoming requests and faster communication with customers.

The first implemented functionality is the summarization of the communication thread. This allows the user to find out at several points what the communication between the agent and the customer is about. This eliminates the need to read all emails and other text communications that are in the thread. This significantly speeds up orientation in the system, especially in the lists of individual customer requests, or provides the agent with a quick overview of the customer's history directly when communicating with them.

Another of the new functionalities focuses on improving, speeding up and increasing the automation of writing text communication. The Daktela Contact Center now allows the agent to write only a bullet list with the main points of the conversation. These are then automatically expanded into a complete prescribed e-mail with all formal and communication requirements via GPT-3.5. At the same time, the agent can mark any sentence and have it rewritten in a different style through the new features, for example to sound more formal or more friendly.

"Artificial intelligence is already changing the world and will continue to play an increasingly important role in corporate strategies across various fields, including communication software. Daktela with last year's acquisition of Coworkers.ai, a startup developing its own intelligent voicebots and chatbots, set the groundwork for the development of this kind of innovation. AI has thus begun to penetrate a large part of our products in various ways and by implementing ChatGPT into the operation of contact centers, the level of our smart solutions is moving further again. Daktela is more than well prepared for all the challenges that the future and the inevitable technological progress will bring," comments Jirí Havlícek, Daktela's Chief Technology Officer.

Until now, Daktela used the properties of artificial intelligence mainly in the functioning and communication of smart mailbots, voicebots and chatbots. However, the company plans a more comprehensive innovation project, during which ChatGPT will become a part of the entire product portfolio and create the first real AI omnichannel. A fundamental advantage here is the internal, specially dedicated AI team, which enables Daktela to have a professionally managed and uncomplicated implementation process.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035305/DAKTELA_ChatGPT.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-future-of-contact-centers-czech-daktela-integrates-chatgpt-into-its-contact-center-solution-301775049.html