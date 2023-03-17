Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Freitag! Zertifizierung öffnet die wirklich großen Tore!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.03.2023 | 14:24
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Get First Access to Pre-Token Markets with prePO

Secure your spot in the world's first exchange for trading pre-launch tokens like Arbitrum and OpenSea.

SINGAPORE, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- prePO, which lets anyone go long or short on pre-public tokens, has announced that early deposits will open commencing this week on Arbitrum.

This will be a way to get guaranteed access to prePO's initial pre-public markets, with the platform estimated to launch in the following weeks. These initial markets will be nominated and voted on by PPO token holders and the wider public, and could cover a variety of web3 projects, including Arbitrum ($ARB), StarkWare ($STRK), MetaMask, zkSync, OpenSea, and more.

As a further bonus, early depositors (up to a deposit cap) will receive prePO token incentives, and will automatically earn ETH staking yield via an integration with Lido.

When prePO launches, retail investors will finally have access to opportunities that venture capitalists, institutional investors, and private equity firms have enjoyed exclusively for decades.

Those interested in participating can learn more via the official announcement.

About prePO

prePO is a decentralized trading platform allowing anyone to gain synthetic exposure to any pre-IPO stock or pre-IDO token.

prePO's mission is to democratize pre-public investing - transforming a world of financial exclusion into a world of permissionless access.

Key links

  • Website
  • Twitter
  • Discord
  • LinkedIn
  • Brand Assets

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/get-first-access-to-pre-token-markets-with-prepo-301775053.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.