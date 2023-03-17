Anzeige
Freitag, 17.03.2023

WKN: A3CYXP ISIN: NL0015000F41 Ticker-Symbol: 5KD 
Tradegate
17.03.23
17:07 Uhr
0,725 Euro
-0,022
-2,95 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.03.2023 | 13:36
42 Leser
Lilium GmbH: Lilium Announces March 28 Release of Fiscal Year 2022 Shareholder Letter

MUNICH, Germany, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V. ("Lilium") (NASDAQ: LILM) today announced that it plans to release its Fiscal Year 2022 Business Update before market open on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

The Shareholder Letter, which among other topics will discuss Lilium's progress towards major milestones, including start of production of its type-conforming aircraft, will be published on the Events and Presentations page of Lilium's Investor website at https://investors.lilium.com/.

About Lilium
Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, offering leading capacity, low noise and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology and infrastructure leaders, and with planned launch networks announced in Germany, the United States and Brazil, Lilium's 800+ strong team includes approximately 450 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium's headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

Contact Information for Investors
Dr. Folke Rauscher, Lilium
+49 151 41 45 23 86
folke.rauscher@lilium.com
investors@lilium.com

Contact Information for Media
press@lilium.com

Lilium Forward Looking Statements:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Lilium N.V.'s proposed business and business model, the markets and industry in which Lilium N.V. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Lilium Group") operate or intend to operate, the anticipated timing of the commercialization and launch of the Lilium Group's business in phases and the expected results of the Lilium Group's business and business model, including when launched in phases. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on management's current expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication include those discussed in Lilium's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 20-F and its prospectus filed with the SEC under Rule 424(b) on June 24, 2022, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. For more information, see the section entitled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Lilium's Annual Report on Form 20-F, prospectus filed with the SEC under Rule 424(b) on June 24, 2022 and in other filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Lilium Group assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


